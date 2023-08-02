“Working with Mncube on Shaka iLembe is such an unexplainable feeling. I was very excited when I learnt that I would be acting with him on a show,” Doncabe said.
“I first met Mncube years ago when I was still honing my skills at theatre plays. He taught me to see my potential, he would advise me on how to express myself with different roles, and as a full circle moment, now that I am acting with him, he has helped me how to best portray the role of Sohlangana on the show.
“He helps me with my lines and how to bring feeling to a scene... I feel truly best to have had him as a mentor in my career.”
In under a year, Doncabe has secured another role on Mzansi Wethu’s new telenovela, Sibongile and The Dlaminis which premiered on Monday night.
The show is the first of its kind on the channel which features a star-studded cast from Siyabonga Shibe, Ayanda Borotho, Slindile Nodangala and Vuyo Biyela.
“I play the role of Sangweni who is Sibongile’s younger brother. He is different from any character I have played before. He’s a good guy, respectful and an attentive listener compared to Nkazimulo from Uzalo who was very disrespectful,” Doncabe adds.
“The vision is to keep going. I want to secure more acting gigs and embody more roles that help me push my boundaries. I also want to further my career as a director and a screenwriter.
“My future plan is to own a production company one day where I can discover young and fresh talent and put them on because at times young people lack resources and end up not discovering their talent.”
Rising teenage star Tsepo Doncabe solidifies his name in big gigs
‘I didn’t choose acting but instead, acting chose me’
Image: FACEBOOK
Tsepo Doncabe is a rising teenage star who’s currently dominating the television screens with his breakout role as the younger version of King Sohlangana on Mzansi Magic’s hit drama series Shaka iLembe.
Only just 17 years old, Doncabe is quickly solidifying his name in the acting industry as a multi-skilled actor who shows range and agility when embodying his characters on some of the country’s biggest shows.
While he is best known for his role as Nkazimulo in SA’s most popular soapie, Uzalo, it was the role of young king Sohlangana that gave him a taste of what on-screen acting is all about during their production phase last year July.
“I tend to believe that I didn’t choose acting but instead, acting chose me. It is something that I was born with and came easily to me. When I was 13 years old I knew I had to pursue it, so I started joining the community theatre where I learnt all that I know about acting,” said the KwaZulu-Natal-born actor.
“I am currently completing my matric and judging from how things are going, I plan to pursue a career in the acting industry.”
During his theatre years, Doncabe met numerous people who were instrumental in his growth as an actor, however, his encounter with actor and mentor Wiseman Mncube changed his perspective on the path he wanted to take as an actor. And as fate would have it, years later, Doncabe is now acting alongside Mncube on the 1700s historical story of the making of the iconic King Shaka.
Tembinkosi Ngcukana: The internet’s boyfriend
“Working with Mncube on Shaka iLembe is such an unexplainable feeling. I was very excited when I learnt that I would be acting with him on a show,” Doncabe said.
“I first met Mncube years ago when I was still honing my skills at theatre plays. He taught me to see my potential, he would advise me on how to express myself with different roles, and as a full circle moment, now that I am acting with him, he has helped me how to best portray the role of Sohlangana on the show.
“He helps me with my lines and how to bring feeling to a scene... I feel truly best to have had him as a mentor in my career.”
In under a year, Doncabe has secured another role on Mzansi Wethu’s new telenovela, Sibongile and The Dlaminis which premiered on Monday night.
The show is the first of its kind on the channel which features a star-studded cast from Siyabonga Shibe, Ayanda Borotho, Slindile Nodangala and Vuyo Biyela.
“I play the role of Sangweni who is Sibongile’s younger brother. He is different from any character I have played before. He’s a good guy, respectful and an attentive listener compared to Nkazimulo from Uzalo who was very disrespectful,” Doncabe adds.
“The vision is to keep going. I want to secure more acting gigs and embody more roles that help me push my boundaries. I also want to further my career as a director and a screenwriter.
“My future plan is to own a production company one day where I can discover young and fresh talent and put them on because at times young people lack resources and end up not discovering their talent.”
Abdul Khoza jumps into music bandwagon as Shemeni
This Body Works For Me cast believe show will help them realise their dreams
Galaletsang Koffman to depict township issues through comedy/drama film
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos