At first glance, viewers will fall in love with how charming, caring and loving the new character on House of Zwide, Zola, is. However, Kat Sinivasan, who plays the heartthrob says Zola’s dark side will soon be revealed, leaving fans conflicted.
We first met Zola when he was introduced as a former schoolmate of the show's lead, Nkosi (played by Wanda Zuma). Although the pair were not inseparable friends, Zola and Nkosi shared a close bond within the same social circle, which eventually led to Zola receiving an invitation to Nkosi's unforgettable wedding. After spending some time overseas, studying film and carving a successful career as a commercial director, he is now back in SA and will have an enticing romance with Zanele (played by Londeka Mchunu).
“Zola has a duality to his personality. He’s a nice guy and he’s trying to make it but at the same time, he can be controlling and misogynistic. He’s easily triggered and has a dark side. The more you get to know him, the more you get to see that,” Sinivasan said.
To channel this character, the actor says he had to study similar characters such as Tedros from The Idol.
Sinivasan breaks out of presenting cool to bringing dirt as Zola on House of Zwide
Image: KPaparazzi
“A lot of the DNA of Zola is a reference from Tedros from The Idol and I also looked at Michael Ealy on For colored girls to kind of see the extremity of the character. So, I looked at the extremes and very close references and then put them together. Of course, I borrowed from my own mannerisms as well because I think I’m quite charming too,” he teased.
While being able to challenge himself since he’s never gotten a role this big before is his favourite part of playing Zola, Sinivisan says he feels like this role was meant for him.
“I had been called before to audition for a role that I wasn’t ready for, and I felt like it was similar to the other characters that I had played. So, when they called me for this role it really spoke to me and I thought it would be a great challenge and that’s why I went in,” he explains.
As a musician, presenter and actor, Kat says presenting has been a job he’s enjoyed for a long time but for now, he’s enjoying playing Zola.
Ratladi excited his acting ability is seen beyond his physical disability
“From time to time what I prefer changes. For the longest time, presenting was my thing and I managed to build a particular character as one. I think now I’m tapping into this new character and becoming a really good actor so I can be where I think I should be in my head. When it comes to music, that was something I focused on a lot during covid, but I think now is the time to focus on my acting career,” he said.
Having studied and graduated in classical music and dramatic arts, Kat believes formal education is essential when one wants to get into the entertainment space.
“I don’t know anything besides entertainment and performance so that’s what the schools I’ve been to have taught me. Getting a formal education does form a part of a lifestyle. Education will back you up,” he added.
Catch Kat Sinivisan as Zola on House of Zwide every weekday at 19:00 CAT on e.tv (DSTV Channel 194).
