Galaletsang Koffman to depict township issues through comedy/drama series
‘Acting tough an element I wanted to channel and portray’
Image: Supplied
Actor Galaletsang Koffman believes positive kasi storytelling is essential in improving the mindset of the youth from underprivileged backgrounds.
The Pretoria-born actor has opened a new leaf in her life which includes her being one of the actors on a new coming-of-age comedy/drama series Kleva-ish. She is also weeks away from launching a YouTube variety talk show series called Half a Corner Kouch.
“I come from a kasi background and it's crucial that I use my platform to show the black child that there are other ways of making it in life... for them to dream bigger than their circumstances,” Koffman tells Sowetan S Magazine.
The Prime Video exclusive series is a coming-of-age comedy/drama about a by-the-book university geek who turns to the neighbourhood bad girl to learn how to be a tough guy after he was dumped by his long-time girlfriend and humiliated by the hottest girl on campus.
The kasi-infused film, which was shot in Mabopane, north of Pretoria, stars Nefisa Mkhabela along with newcomers Ontshiametse Molekoa, Phineas Bullets and Tshepiso Jeme.
Koffman's addition to the drama series sees her assuming a new role of a “butch and no-nonsense- taking girl” called Dimakatso, a character that depicts another side to her acting skills.
“My character is more of a tomboy who loves spinning cars, this is a result because she couldn't further her education which is mostly a reality for most people in township communities,” said the thespian.
Image: Supplied
“Acting tough and hardcore was an element I wanted to channel and portray to the best of my ability. I chose to take two months off from shooting The River to focus on my role as Dimakatso... I actually relocated to Mabopane where we were shooting to be closer to the story. I was able to immerse myself in the lifestyle and the culture there. Luckily, my dad lives there, so it was easier for me to still stay true to my role.
“Being in Dimakatso's head as an artist triggered me a lot because her struggles are still prevalent in today's society ... seeing that resources are limited to her, Dimakatso fell short of becoming a doctor, a writer or someone who builds cars, seeing that that's her passion which is quite sad when you look at it.”
Koffman's passion for acting and narrating roles hangs on upskilling the “kasi child”, something that's detrimental to her duty as an actor. “It's my responsibility as an actor to look at what is affecting us as a society and to portray it as best as I can. The fact that Dimakatso has financial issues to go to school and unfortunately drugs and gangsterism are prominent in the country, and often or not people tend to take the path she took,” she said.
“However, my purpose is to make sure I depict the issues faced in the township community through my art as best as I can.”
The 30-year-old rose to fame for her well-known role as Beauty on the 1 Magic telenovela The River. With the telenovela in its last season, the thespian shared her experience of the hit show as one like no other.
“I am grateful that the producers of the show allowed me to take some time off to be the best version of myself with this new role. I grew so much in the five years of being on the show. Yes, it's sad that The River is coming to an end because I won't be seeing the cast and crew as much as I used to but I know we'll meet again... I don't believe in attachments hence I know there is growth in letting go,” Koffman explains.
“I am also grateful to the producers for giving me my big break and now I am going to launch my variety talk show series, Half a Corner Kouch, that I co-produced with my dear friend Asanda-Sango Madosi. I can't wait to help open conversations that will educate and give a youthful inside perspective on the shift that is now taking place within the production of cultural contributions for African creatives on and offline.
“I also have something coming out on Netflix... so people should look out for that.”
