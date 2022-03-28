Lunga Mofokeng tackles gay role with aplomb in The River

Filling the shoes of a gay character was one The River actor Lunga Mofokeng aims to master in honour of the LGBTQI+ community.

Mofokeng, who identifies as a straight man, plays the role of a non-flamboyant Andile Dikane born of the opulent Dikane family.

He describes his role as one that puts his acting skills to the test.

Born and bred in Katlehong, on the East Rand, Mofokeng fell in love with the performing arts in high school but ditched it shortly after that.

It was not long that the voice within kept bugging him to fulfill his love as a stage actor.

“When I was in grade 10, a friend of mine introduced me to acting but I found it not that interesting. I only knew I had a passion for acting when I won the runner-up for best performing actor at our school’s festival,” Mofokeng fondly recalls.

“From there I saw accolades rolling in. I then won the best actor the following year. That’s when I knew this is what I wanted to do.”

While the acting bug bit him in high school, Mofokeng decided to further his acting career after he completed his matric in 2015.

He enrolled at CityVarsity at the Braamfontein Campus in Johannesburg, to study acting for camera and live performance.

The 25-year-old was well on his way to his big break when he was spotted by his current agency at one of the school’s plays.