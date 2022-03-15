Zandi Nhlapo continues TV return with Housekeepers third season
Connie Chiume, Kenneth Nkosi complete star-studded cast
Veteran television presenter Zandi Nhlapo is set to join Thando Thabethe in the riveting third season of hit drama Housekeepers.
Nhlapo, who recently made an appearance in Imbewu: The Seed, is not the only new cast member.
Former Isibaya actors Ernest Ndlovu (Ngwebedla) and Andile Mxakaza (Fezile) have been cast in key roles.
Another presenter-cum-actor joining the cast of the new season is Fezile Makhanya. He is renowned for his roles in The River, Isono, Uzalo, Rockville, Unmarried and The Queen.
Jiva! And The Republic star Noxolo Dlamini also has booked a role in the new season. Last week it was announced that Dlamini will also join Thabo Rametsi and Michelle Mosalakae in Kalushi director Mandla Dube’s latest film Silverton Siege set to premiere on Netflix on Freedom Day.
Thabethe (Linda) and Paballo Koza (Mtho) will reprise their roles as siblings when the 13-episode new season of Housekeepers returns on Mzansi Magic on April 4. The premise of the new season will see Linda once again go undercover as a housemaid, this time in an effort to rescue Mtho after he’s accused of a serious crime while in university.
Gabriel Simphiwe Mini, Kenneth Nkosi, Connie Chiume and Chichi Letswalo complete the cast.
“We’re happy to keep giving viewers shows they love, and Housekeepers is one of the series that have kept our audience enthralled since its premiere,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.
“It’s a very South African twist on the classic detective show, and it’s so much more than a crime series. It’s relevant and features social commentary and a lot of heart, while still being entertaining. The show is as multifaceted and as intelligent as our audience.”
