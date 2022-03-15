Zandi Nhlapo continues TV return with Housekeepers third season

Veteran television presenter Zandi Nhlapo is set to join Thando Thabethe in the riveting third season of hit drama Housekeepers.

Nhlapo, who recently made an appearance in Imbewu: The Seed, is not the only new cast member.

Former Isibaya actors Ernest Ndlovu (Ngwebedla) and Andile Mxakaza (Fezile) have been cast in key roles.

Another presenter-cum-actor joining the cast of the new season is Fezile Makhanya. He is renowned for his roles in The River, Isono, Uzalo, Rockville, Unmarried and The Queen.

Jiva! And The Republic star Noxolo Dlamini also has booked a role in the new season. Last week it was announced that Dlamini will also join Thabo Rametsi and Michelle Mosalakae in Kalushi director Mandla Dube’s latest film Silverton Siege set to premiere on Netflix on Freedom Day.