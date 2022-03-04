'The Queen' bows out after years on the small screen

Local telenovela The Queen has officially been canned and its final season will come to an end after seven years in January 2023.

The Mzansi Magic telenovela helmed by Connie and Shona Ferguson’s production company, Ferguson Films, is not the only one ending.

Local daily drama Lingashoni airing on 1Magic will also end around the same time.

The Queen will premiere its final season in July 2022, which will end on January 23 2023.

According to a statement released by the channel on Friday afternoon, the show’s conclusion is part of a strategy to adapt to what its viewers desire to see on their screens.

Telenovelas have grown to be the crux of the channel's weekday viewership.

A new telenovela is set to be introduced into the weekday 9pm slot, replacing the long-standing The Queen. New content is still under development and will be announced in due course.

Despite the two telenovelas not being renewed for a new season, MultiChoice said it still maintains long-standing and positive relationships with the production companies that have created other shows for its channels.

In the case of Ferguson Films, it has given viewers hit shows including Rockville, Igazi, The Imposter and Unmarried; while Stained Glass, the producer of Lingashoni, is the production company behind shows Ifalakhe, eHostela and the massively popular The Wife.