Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins an Oscar

Best actor winner Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face with an open hand and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hairstyle in an epic moment overshadowing the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

Minutes later, when accepting his first Oscar for best actor for his role in "King Richard," Smith apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and his fellow nominees in a tear-filled acceptance speech, but not to Rock.

"I want to be a vessel for love," Smith said, with tears streaming down his face during his acceptance speech.

It was unclear whether Rock, a comedian and actor, was aware that Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, suffers from a disease that causes hair loss.

The episode with Rock, upstaging the rest of the 3-1/2 hour show, was sure to become one of the most memorable moments in 94 years of Academy Awards.

The incident may cost Smith his sterling reputation in Hollywood, but not a criminal charge, at least for now, as Los Angeles police said Rock declined to file a police report.

The incident at first appeared to be a scripted joke but turned serious when Smith shouted: "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth."

The audio from the show, broadcast on a time-delay of a few seconds in the United States, appeared to have been cut from the live transmission for many viewers because of the language. But it was audible in some broadcasts, for example in Japan and Australia.