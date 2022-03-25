Nqobile Sipamla's love for acting sparked by producer mom

Since she was six years old, multifaceted actor Nqobile Sipamla was fascinated by the archived production material her mother Sibongile Labase used to bring home from work.

Her mother’s influence as a producer for various productions at the SABC in the 1990s sparked her love for acting.

Sipamla’s exposure to archived material actors used on-screen not only fuelled her love for telling black stories as a child, but it brought a more positive light and craftsmanship to SA productions.

She has recently assumed her position as a detective on Mzansi Magic’s gut-wrenching telenovela, DiepCity.

Sowetan caught up with the actor who is known for roles in Abo Mzala, MTV Shuga and Imbewu.

How did it feel making your debut on DiepCity as detective Nandi Bhengu earlier this week?

It was quite exciting… it felt like coming back home. My first TV debut was with Black Brain as Thuli on Abo Mzala. So, back then in 2008, it was like Mandla N was taking a bet on me, now it feels like a full-circle moment.

I got to see familiar faces I knew from years back. There are people who’ve grown from their different disciplines and positions, which is so heartwarming to witness.