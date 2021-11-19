Celebrated Warren Masemola challenges himself in a one-man stage show

'Playing those nine characters is not a walk in the park'

Celebrated TV and film star Warren Masemola has proven without a shred of doubt that he is a versatile performer who can take on any role and master it with sheer aplomb.



Masemola is a multilingual genius who needs no introduction on television. For the past years, the multi-award winning actor has demonstrated this by portraying different TV roles in productions like Tjovitjo, The Widow, Ses'Top La, Intersexions and The River...