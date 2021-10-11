S Mag

Inside Tamaryn Green & Ze Nxumalo's swoon-worthy umembeso ceremony

By Masego Seemela - 11 October 2021 - 10:04
Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green celebrated her umembeso ceremony over the weekend.
Image: Supplied.

Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green and her businessman beau Ze Nxumalo were the picture-perfect couple at their umembeso ceremony at the weekend that had Mzansi feeling mushy on the inside. 

The couple made their relationship public in 2019 and got engaged in April. Nxumalo later took the next step in their love story when he paid lobola for Green in June. But the icing on top has been their umembeso ceremony that was held in Cape Town on Saturday.

In the Zulu tradition, the cultural practice signifies the coming together of two families, filled with dancing, slaughtering of animals and exchanging of gifts. 

Green stunned in an electric blue gown, with African beadwork, styled with a matching isicholo (traditional Zulu hat). The look was created by local fashion designer Sello Medupe, known for his brand Scalo.

On Sunday, the medical doctor shared stunning photos on social media of her umembeso ceremony.

"Thank you Lord for a beautiful and blessed day. Thank you for blessing me with the love of my life,” Green gushed in the caption.  

Here is an inside look at the couple’s 'beautiful and blessed' umembeso ceremony:

