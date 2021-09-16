3 fashion steals from Thuso Mbedu
While she is hailed for her impressive acting skills by the likes of American icon Oprah Winfrey, South African-born actress Thuso Mbedu is quickly becoming a “fashionista” that has us taking down notes on how to rock certain trends.
The Underground Railroad actress' style is often seen as “fun and quirky” but lately the young Hollywood star has been morphing into a sophisticated look.
Here are three of our favourite looks we'd like to steal from the stunning actress:
Mbedu is known for mixing simple pieces together and this look is no different. The actress gave us subtle "rich aunty vibes" when she stepped out in a printed neutral dress with a touch of black that she paired with black boots.
Looking like a life-sized doll, Mbedu finished off her gorgeous look with two afro ponytails that complimented her gorgeous makeup.
Serving leg and true summer vibes, Mbedu rocked an all-black outfit that she paired with stunning black heels and red mirror-like shades. She finished off her look with a mini bag she claims is "for all occasions" and we couldn't agree with her more!
It's safe to say that this actress looks good in almost anything and this outfit is evident of that! Mbedu sent shock waves on Instagram when she slayed this look. The highly celebrated actress took to the streets of America's suburbs in an olive suit that saw her effortlessly tap into the high fashion space.