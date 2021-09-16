3 fashion steals from Thuso Mbedu

While she is hailed for her impressive acting skills by the likes of American icon Oprah Winfrey, South African-born actress Thuso Mbedu is quickly becoming a “fashionista” that has us taking down notes on how to rock certain trends.

The Underground Railroad actress' style is often seen as “fun and quirky” but lately the young Hollywood star has been morphing into a sophisticated look.

Here are three of our favourite looks we'd like to steal from the stunning actress: