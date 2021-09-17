5 minutes with Boity Thulo
Television personality, actress, rapper, model, entrepreneur and a mogul in the making are some of the titles you could use to describe Boity Thulo.
But what makes this multi-hyphenate tick? We found out.
According to you, who is Boity Thulo?
This is a really tough question but I think Boity Thulo is a resilient girl, a hard willed queen. She’s a musician, entrepreneur and a mogul in the making.
What does beauty mean to you?
Beauty is such an internal thing. I think it means every single great thing that you do and say to yourself and others. Beauty is an inside job that doesn’t necessarily reflect what you look like on the outside but mostly what and who you are on the inside. You’re the owner of a perfume brand, PinkSapphire.
How would you best describe it?
I need to first explain the inspiration behind the fragrance. It came about when I was trying to create the contrast between sweetness and strength, kind of like me– I was trying to structure the sensuality of a woman with the power which many people used to confuse me with. I was known as the sweet girl next door but I wanted them to know that I can be strong, tough, powerful and resilient. So the inspiration for the fragrance is kind of me playing with those contrasts.
Will there be another scent added to your perfume range?
For sure. I think there’s still so much to explore. And, I’m definitely looking forward to it. I’m not sure whether the next perfume will be colour-based but I know we’ll take a different route on the next fragrance.
How would you best describe your fashion sense? And, who would you say inspires your look?
It’s kind of a mixer between comfort, sweet and high-end fashion. I go for comfort more than anything. I don’t think I’m doing a great job, but the person who is my style icon without a doubt is Rihanna. She is phenomenal, like everything she wears just looks comfortable. She wears her clothes, they don’t wear her and that’s what I like about her.
What is your love language?
Word of affirmation, affection, and giving and receiving of gifts.
What’s your favourite colour lipstick?
Matte nude-ish brown but matte. I love all the natural colours that don’t stand out but is pretty enough that I can wear with anything.
If you could pause any moment in your life, which moment would it be?
This is a really, really difficult question but there are so many incredible moments that I’ve had in my career but the moments I’d pause has to definitely be moments I was enjoying joyous moments with friends and family because I never have enough of those.
What personal feature are you most insecure about?
Oh no! It has to be my feet. I’ve always felt that they are ugly… it’s like God made everything right but he went completely left when it comes to my feet. I’ve always been self-conscious about them.
What ’s the one song you are embarrassed by on your playlist?
I was actually listening to them last night and I’m kind of embarrassed but it’s the Pokémon playlist. I can recite all the songs word for word –the reason I love those songs just remind me of my childhood and so many wonderful memories.
What always makes you laugh?
I’m always making jokes and doing stupid stuff but what gets me are prank videos. I’d spend an hour or two just watching prank videos, they just keep me company.
If you weren’t afraid, what would you do?
It would definitely be bungee jumping.
Is there a secret talent you have people donat know about?
I can draw very well. I actually thought I’d grow up and become an artist because I did really well in high school.
What is the most important lesson life has taught you?
Humility takes you very far. Your thoughts are what manifest. The universe is listening and whatever you think you are worth, is what you’ll get from the universe. You always need to be very cognisant of what you say to yourself because those words manifest!
