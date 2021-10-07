David Tlale's latest collection inspired by embodiment of black immigrant

In true David Tlale fashion, he’s running a tad late.

On the other hand, I happen to be terribly early to the party. Turns out leaving home very early on a Saturday afternoon, in an attempt to beat the ill-famed Midrand traffic, was premature.

DT, as he's affectionately known to his close circle, welcomes me at the entrance of Riboville Boutique Hotel with a warm hug. He is sporting his trademark dark sunglasses and dressed head-to-toe in black. The draped oversized coat he's wearing is doing exactly what it's supposed to do – creating a spectacle every time he lifts his hands.

When I quip that “his show is late as usual”, Tlale retorts by pointing around that “they are late, not me”. He’s referring to the decor staff frantically setting up.

Midrand traffic is not the only thing that has cleared. After two days of torrential showers, the skies have opened up so Tlale can debut his spring/summer 2021/22 collection themed “I’M M’I [GRAY]-TION”.

“I’M M’I [GRAY]-TION titles this collection as an embodiment of the black immigrant caught between black, white, and grey lines where the black and white lines are made up of political, biased and violent impacts on both the past and current systems of segregation,” read the invitation when it arrived in the mailbox three days before the show.

“The grey lines have become a part of our future and our uncertainty thereof. This has inspired us to re-write our ancestors' woeful history and become their wildest dreams.”