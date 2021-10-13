Taxi driver swag: Big Zulu's image defies stereotypes associated with rappers

When Bergville-born Big Zulu began making waves on the mainstream scene five years ago, his image defied every stereotype ever associated with rappers. For this sharp lyricist, there were no saggy pants and gold grills, nor a faux American accent to complete the picture.

His aesthetic — old-school Brentwood chinos, paired

4d with Carvela loafers, a tucked-in T-shirt, golf shirt sometimes a dice-embellished cardigan — had always been synonymous with mainly Zulu-speaking taxi drivers. Over and above his music commanding attention, his look also solidified him as a trendsetter in the same lane as the likes of fellow Bergville musician Sjava, Okmalumkoolkat, and Stilo Magolide, as well as New Age maskandi artists such as Intaba Yase Dubai, Njoko, and Mzukulu.

“Sjava’s confidently pulling off the ‘taxi driver’ trend years ago made the local fashion scene sit up and realise that we had been sleeping on what I think is the longest-standing, and coolest, swag Mzansi has ever seen,” says wardrobe designer and stylist Sheli Masondo.

Trend talk

For the Spring/Summer 2021 season, the shift towards an outdoor lifestyle continues to influence men’s fashion — and remains one of the most resilient trends in that market, according to stylist and personal shopper Gavin Mahlangu. “A surge in outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and cycling are currently driving menswear trends,” he adds. We also see men leaning towards gender-inclusive collections through bold silhouettes, colour, and tongue-in-cheek prints — all of which showcase the quirky side of the style.

Where fashion (and style) are concerned there are always trendsetters and followers. Even with fashion trends dictating people’s wardrobe choices every season, some aesthetics remain forever engraved on the style wall of fame. Locally, the “taxi driver swag” trend is one such aesthetic. The original wearers of “taxi driver swag” branded it a style that commanded respect and stood for dignity. These days, the trend’s younger fans have tailored it to modern times without necessarily dumbing down its core values.

Key staple items — a pair of Brentwood trousers, collar T-shirts, any expensive loafers or Omega sandals — are non-negotiable. Depending on whether you feel like dressing up or down, it can be accessorised with a subtle gold chain, ring or umqhele. “Perfectly tailored high-waisted pants, a staple in this trend, have made a comeback in men’s fashion. The difference is that the ‘taxi driver swag’ trend is more rigidly masculine than experimental,” explains Mahlangu. At face value, this style may look simple and reasonable, but it’s actually on the pricier side of life.