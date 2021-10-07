Miss SA ropes in five local designers to style top 10 finalists

Fashion designers George Malelu, Sello Medupe and Iman Mtshali will ensure that this year’s Miss SA top 10 finalists walk with style and glamour next Saturday.

The trio will be joined by Jolandie Fouche and Lena-Lisa Retief as they each dress two hopefuls at the Grand Arena, Grand West in Cape Town, where the new Miss SA will be crowned.

Current Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned last year in a gold beaded creation by Orapeleng Modutle – the go-to designer for the likes of Bonang Matheba and Boity Thulo.

The brief the five designers received for creating the finale evening garments was to capture the spirit and ingenuity of the top 10’s childhood memories.

“Our aim this year was to celebrate local design talent in the best way possible,” explained Werner Wessels, Miss SA creative director.

“The Miss South Africa stage has always been an incredible platform for South African talent to be seen on a global stage and we look forward to introducing new brands and bring them the recognition they so deserve.”