Do you think this doll looks like Zozibini Tunzi?

A Zozibini Tunzi inspired doll is causing a stir on social media as many fans believe the new figurine looks nothing like our national treasure.

The doll was created by a renowned celebrity doll maker of Nigydolls in honour of the longest-reigning Miss Universe.

Embodying Zozibini’s jaw-dropping look at this year's Miss Universe pageant, Lankan dressed the doll like our true queen in her Xhosa-inspired black and white beaded garment.