Do you think this doll looks like Zozibini Tunzi?
A Zozibini Tunzi inspired doll is causing a stir on social media as many fans believe the new figurine looks nothing like our national treasure.
The doll was created by a renowned celebrity doll maker of Nigydolls in honour of the longest-reigning Miss Universe.
Embodying Zozibini’s jaw-dropping look at this year's Miss Universe pageant, Lankan dressed the doll like our true queen in her Xhosa-inspired black and white beaded garment.
Despite the Sri Lankan's honourable gesture, the doll has since been making the rounds on social media for all the wrong reasons as many feel like the figurine looks nothing like the high celebrated beauty queen.
Some social media users even went as far as claiming that the doll was not a true representation of an "African woman" and criticised it for appearing too Asian.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.