S Mag

Do you think this doll looks like Zozibini Tunzi?

By Masego Seemela - 01 June 2021 - 13:48
A Zozibini Tunzi inspired doll is facing criticism.
A Zozibini Tunzi inspired doll is facing criticism.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

A Zozibini Tunzi inspired doll is causing a stir on social media as many fans believe the new figurine looks nothing like our national treasure.  

The doll was created by a renowned celebrity doll maker of Nigydolls in honour of the longest-reigning Miss Universe.

Embodying Zozibini’s jaw-dropping look at this year's Miss Universe pageant, Lankan dressed the doll like our true queen in her Xhosa-inspired black and white beaded garment.

Despite the Sri Lankan's honourable gesture, the doll has since been making the rounds on social media for all the wrong reasons as many feel like the figurine looks nothing like the high celebrated beauty queen.

Some social media users even went as far as claiming that the doll was not a true representation of an "African woman" and criticised it for appearing too Asian. 

WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi joins fight against GBV in new TikTok challenge

During the 16 Days of Activism campaign, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is urging people to stand up to woman abuse and play their part in society.
S Mag
5 months ago

WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi’s rendition of Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave The Door Open’ will leave you warm and fuzzy

Here is happiness for your Monday blues!
S Mag
1 month ago

Zozibini Tunzi continues to make history as the longest-reigning Miss Universe

Zozibini Tunzi is the longest-reigning Miss Universe and has held the title for a record of 467 days and counting!
S Mag
2 months ago

Bonang, Zozibini Tunzi & Gabrielle Union: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

Your one stop shop for news you might have missed from the weekend.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...