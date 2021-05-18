Dressing a queen a family affair: Zozi goes back to her roots for final bow
SA's Miss Universe wears Xhosa-inspired dress to crown her successor
Local fashion brand Biji La Maison de Couture reunited with Zozibini Tunzi in ensuring that she was the quintessential Xhosa goddess as she took her final bow as Miss Universe.
Biji Gibbs designed the black and white column dress that Tunzi donned on Monday morning in Hollywood, Florida, which gave a nod to her Xhosa heritage and roots...
