Official unemployment rate at its highest since 2008: Stats SA

SA's official unemployment rate increased to 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, the highest since the start of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) in 2008, Stats SA said on Tuesday.

The QLFS is a household-based sample survey conducted by Stats SA. It collects data on the labour market activities of individuals aged 15 years and older who live in SA.

The survey showed that the number of employed people decreased by 28,000 to 15 million in the first quarter.

The survey showed that the number of unemployed people increased by 8,000 to 7.2 million compared to the last three months of 2020, resulting in a decrease of 20,000 in the number of people in the labour force.

Stats SA said this was the third consecutive increase in unemployment since the Covid-19 national lockdown.

“However, it should be noted that during Q3 [3rd quarter] 2020, Q4 2020 and Q1 2021, the national lockdown regulations were relaxed, which allowed travelling, and this played a role in people actively looking for work, whereas during Q2 2020 the country was under hard lockdown that prevented movement.”