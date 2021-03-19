Zozibini Tunzi continues to make history as the longest-reigning Miss Universe

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi took her words of “cementing yourself” literally when she was crowned in 2019.

Case in point? The beauty queen has “cemented” herself to her crown for 467 days and counting, officially making her the longest-reigning Miss Universe ever.

Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe in December 2019, and her victory made her the third South African woman to win the title.

Before Tunzi, Miss Universe 2012 Leila Lopes from Angola held the longest reign, holding the title for 464 days from September 2011 to December 2012.

Last year, the pageant was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Tunzi pleaded with the world to not stop taking up spaces, saying: “We don't stop taking up spaces just because we are socially distancing.”

This year's pageant will be held in Florida, US, on May 16.