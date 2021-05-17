Bonang, Zozibini Tunzi & Gabrielle Union: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

Defamation and lawsuits seemed to be the order of the weekend, as some social media users learnt a thing or two about being mindful of what they say or post on social platforms especially if it has to do with their faves.

Despite people learning how chasing clout can cost you, the weekend was also filled with cheer as our girl Thuso Mbedu received great reviews for her role on the Amazon Prime series, Underground Railroad,– even Oprah couldn’t help but stan at her acting.

Mbedu was not the only South African that made waves this weekend, Zozibini Tunzi marked her last day as the longest-reigning Miss Universe on Sunday night.