Bonang, Zozibini Tunzi & Gabrielle Union: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

By Masego Seemela - 17 May 2021 - 11:05
Media personality Bonang Matheba is serving a young man by the name of Rea Gopane with a defamation lawsuit.
Media personality Bonang Matheba is serving a young man by the name of Rea Gopane with a defamation lawsuit.
Image: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

Defamation and lawsuits seemed to be the order of the weekend, as some social media users learnt a thing or two about being mindful of what they say or post on social platforms especially if it has to do with their faves.

Despite people learning how chasing clout can cost you, the weekend was also filled with cheer as our girl Thuso Mbedu received great reviews for her role on the Amazon Prime series, Underground Railroad,– even Oprah couldn’t help but stan at her acting.

Mbedu was not the only South African that made waves this weekend, Zozibini Tunzi marked her last day as the longest-reigning Miss Universe on Sunday night.  

STORY OF THE WEEKEND

Our weekend saw media personality Bonang Matheba say “I’ve let too many things slide” when she served a young man with a defamation lawsuit on social media.

This is after the accused was heard suggesting Matheba introduced rapper and former lover, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes to cocaine in a viral video last Sunday.

The lawsuit claims that the allegations insinuate that the death of AKA’s fiancé Anele ‘Nelli’ Tembe was due to the rapper’s use of cocaine.

It further claims that the allegations were "defamatory, hurtful and had the intention to humiliate” the media personality’s reputation which has now lead her to seek financial compensation in the form of damages to a sum of R500 000 within ten days.

And, if the accused fails to pay the instructed amount within the time prescribed, he’d be issued with a summons.

TWEET YOU NEED TO SEE

Many South Africans found themselves holding back their tears as they witnessed Zozibini Tunzi walk the stage one last time as Miss Universe on Sunday night.

Being the longest-reigning queen, in a tweet video shared on the Miss Universe Twitter account, our South African gem can be seen handing over the crown to a seemingly emotional, yet excited Andrea Meza from Mexico at the ceremony that was held in Hollywood.     

OUTFIT OF THE WEEKEND

American actress Gabrielle Union is not giving us the space nor the time to breathe! She keeps serving fierce looks and this weekend was no different.

The award-winning actress showed us she has still got it when she rocked a colourful dress that she paired with a statement piece Channel handbag.

Pushing those youthful looks, we are definitely taking a page from Gabrielle’s book on how to serve fiery fashionable looks.

