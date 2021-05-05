Entertainment

Beauty hopes to extend SA's reign by taking over from Zozibini Tunzi

Natasha has her work cut out for Miss Universe

05 May 2021 - 07:34

Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert jetted off to Hollywood to participate at the 69th Miss Universe pageant, where she will be vying to succeed reigning queen Zozibini Tunzi.

The 23-year-old departed OR Tambo International Airport on Monday night. The pageant is set to take place on May 16 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X