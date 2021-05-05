Beauty hopes to extend SA's reign by taking over from Zozibini Tunzi
Natasha has her work cut out for Miss Universe
Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert jetted off to Hollywood to participate at the 69th Miss Universe pageant, where she will be vying to succeed reigning queen Zozibini Tunzi.
The 23-year-old departed OR Tambo International Airport on Monday night. The pageant is set to take place on May 16 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida...
