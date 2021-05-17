Good Life

'You represented us well': SA shows Natasha Joubert love despite early Miss Universe exit

17 May 2021 - 10:44
Natasha Joubert did SA proud on the Miss Universe stage.
Image: Supplied/Miss SA

Scores have taken to social media to share their support for Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert after she made an early exit in the Miss Universe competition on Sunday.

Joubert was crowned the second princess in the Miss SA competition last October.

South Africans hoped she would take the crown from countrywoman Zozibini Tunzi, who was the longest-reigning Miss Universe.

Joubert made the country proud during the national costume and preliminary competition last week but missed a spot in the top 21.

The Miss SA organisation also expressed its pride, and described the beauty queen as authentic and bold.

Hours before the competition, Joubert paid tribute to Tunzi, who made the country proud when she won the Miss Universe title in 2019. 

She commended her for speaking up for women and representing them well during her reign as Miss Universe.

To see someone from a small village in the Eastern Cape of SA taking up space on the grandest stage in the Universe, and not only that but owning that space and demanding to be seen and heard ... You gave us hope.

I'm proud to carry the same name across my chest tonight, the name of our country which I know we both love so deeply. I promise to continue the legacy you, along with so many others, have started,” she wrote on Instagram. 

Here are more Twitter reactions: 

