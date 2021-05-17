'You represented us well': SA shows Natasha Joubert love despite early Miss Universe exit
Scores have taken to social media to share their support for Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert after she made an early exit in the Miss Universe competition on Sunday.
Joubert was crowned the second princess in the Miss SA competition last October.
South Africans hoped she would take the crown from countrywoman Zozibini Tunzi, who was the longest-reigning Miss Universe.
Joubert made the country proud during the national costume and preliminary competition last week but missed a spot in the top 21.
Natasha Joubert is a top 5 material! I’m so annoyed! Right now I’m just watching for Zozi 😩 #MissUniverse— Kay✨ (@Koketso_blaque) May 17, 2021
Please send Natasha Joubert love. She really worked it on that Miss Universe stage. It was just not her destiny.— Belinda Qaqamba Ka-Fassie 👑 (@Qaqamba_KaFassi) May 17, 2021
Can we give some love to our queen Natasha Joubert 👑❤️🇿🇦— Enigma Von Hamburg (@QueenEvH) May 17, 2021
We are proud of you Tash! Your destiny can be delayed but never denied. @Official_MissSA @natashajoub @MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/wJjtZV1NsK
The Miss SA organisation also expressed its pride, and described the beauty queen as authentic and bold.
Hours before the competition, Joubert paid tribute to Tunzi, who made the country proud when she won the Miss Universe title in 2019.
She commended her for speaking up for women and representing them well during her reign as Miss Universe.
“To see someone from a small village in the Eastern Cape of SA taking up space on the grandest stage in the Universe, and not only that but owning that space and demanding to be seen and heard ... You gave us hope.
“I'm proud to carry the same name across my chest tonight, the name of our country which I know we both love so deeply. I promise to continue the legacy you, along with so many others, have started,” she wrote on Instagram.
Here are more Twitter reactions:
Since they announced the top 21, im just not feeling good... been hoping they would say its some type of mistake because mannn Natasha Joubert was amazing😭😭😭😭#MissUniverse #MissUniverseSouthAfrica #Natasha— Praiz Mapuma (@_misspeeh) May 17, 2021
What happened to Miss South Africa? I'm shocked Miss South Africa's Natasha Joubert didn't make it in the top 21. She deserves to be up there. She was awesome during the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition! I'm disappointed. 😠 @natashajoub @Official_MissSA #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/7qFIs2pUNU— Aaron J. (@TheRealAJ_) May 17, 2021
Natasha Joubert, the Miss Universe that got away pic.twitter.com/9LYmelcoUw— Moe Suttle (@moe_suttle) May 17, 2021
I am very proud of Natasha Joubert. You represented us well! Super proud 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦#SouthAfrica— Helianthus 🌻🌻🌻 (@ikigai_lady) May 17, 2021
Yoh Natasha Joubert didn't make Top 21 😔💔 but she did well to represent us— Miss Lee ⚽👠 (@TheeMissLee) May 17, 2021