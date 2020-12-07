WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi joins fight against GBV in new TikTok challenge

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has joined the fight against gender-based violence, taking part in the viral TikTok My Body, Stand Up challenge. The challenge seems to stem from the new GBV song which was released this week, in partnership with 1st for Women Insurance, performed by Gigi Lamayne, Lira, GoodLuck's Juliet Harding and Mariechan.

The song is a reboot of a popular song produced in 1983 and taught in schools around the world as part of a sexual abuse prevention programme. It samples the original song by educational psychologist Peter Alsop, and teaches about themes such as consent and boundaries.

The song is aimed at not only teaching young girls about consent when it comes to their bodies but also to raise funds to fight women abuse in the country, an issue that has been dubbed a “second pandemic”.