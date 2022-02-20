WATCH | Pearl Thusi get a 'Yasss' from Queen Latifah for her 'Wu Assassins' role

Queen Sono star Pearl Thusi was left speechless after American icon Queen Latifah sang her praises after her stunning performance in the recently launched Netflix film Wu Assassins: Fistful Of Vengeance.

Pearl has been getting rave reviews since the film, which is streaming on Netflix, came out on Friday.

While the whole movie seems to be getting great reviews, it was Pearl's performance which impressed Queen Latifah — so much so she had to let her know.

So the US rapper, singer and actress took to Twitter to let Pearl just how much she's crushing. Queen also expressed her desire to one day work with Pearl.

“Pearl Thusi ... I just wanted to give you a shout-out to let you know sister you are strong and bad. I'm watching you do your thing, you keep doing your thing and one day maybe we can be able to do something together. That would be hot,” she said before adding a young wink.

Watch the video below: