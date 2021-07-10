How Trevor Noah paved the way for big gigs for local stars

Noah put the spotlight on SA like never before, doors were kicked open and so Mzansi occasionally woke up to many more great news from Tinseltown in years that followed.

On March 30 2015, Mzansi woke up to the best news ever – then novice SA export Trevor Noah was to replace American late night TV titan Jon Stewart as host of Comedy Central’s Daily Show.



International media had a field day asking how relatively unknown Noah, who had appeared on the show as a contributor, got to succeeded such a gigantic name? They even dug up his old problematic tweets about Jews and women...