Africans making waves in Hollywood

Thuso Mbedu, Tebogo Malope and Nomzamo Mbatha fly SA flag high

Local stars Thuso Mbedu, Tebogo Malope and Nomzamo Mbatha continue to fly the SA flag high on the global stage.



Ahead of her big Hollywood debut in Barry Jenkins’s The Underground Railroad in two weeks, Mbedu has already booked her next big gig...