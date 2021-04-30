Africans making waves in Hollywood
Thuso Mbedu, Tebogo Malope and Nomzamo Mbatha fly SA flag high
Local stars Thuso Mbedu, Tebogo Malope and Nomzamo Mbatha continue to fly the SA flag high on the global stage.
Ahead of her big Hollywood debut in Barry Jenkins’s The Underground Railroad in two weeks, Mbedu has already booked her next big gig...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.