WATCH | Pearl Thusi pulls off heartwarming surprise for her kids

Bring out the tissues, because this moment between Pearl Thusi and her two daughters will have you in tears.

After months in Thailand where she was shooting her new project, Thusi is finally home, and she announced it to her daughters with a sweet surprise.

Having been away since late January, Thusi shared how "good it was to be home" in her wonderful surprise video she shared on Instagram.

In the heartwarming video, a non-suspecting Thando and Okuhle walked into their home not expecting to see their mom who was hiding behind a wall.

Having spotted who seems to be their "aunt", Thando asked the woman holding the camera "what she was doing at their home" and to Thando’s surprise, when she turned and looked to her left-hand side, Thusi was standing by, resulting in floods of tears for her eldest daughter. Poor Okuhle, who is the youngest, looked visibly shocked at the unexpected return.

With tears in her eyes, the actress embraced her two little girls telling them how much she missed them. After almost three months of not seeing her kids.