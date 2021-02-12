Celebrities keep profiting from issues of marginalised groups on social media
If you have had the pleasure of watching the latest Netflix hit series, Bridgerton, you are probably familiar with the social prowess of the show’s narrator, Lady Whistledown, who exposes scandals anonymously in a scathing newsletter.
This brand of gossip was not a fictional experience. During the 1800s, young women of London rarely inherited wealth which made marriage the easiest solution to an impossible independence...
