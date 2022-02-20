Pirates want better support for Peprah in Confed game against Al-Ittihad

Orlando Pirates expect a tough away match in their second Caf Confederation Cup Group B match against Libya's Al-Ittihad at Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi on Sunday.

Bucs co-coach Fadlu Davids said the game should be more difficult for the Soweto giants than their opening 2-0 win against Saoura of Algeria at Orlando Stadium last Sunday.

Pirates have some experience of the venue and its artificial surface, having drawn 0-0 against Al Ahly Benghazi there in the 2020-21 group stage, on their way to a 5-1 aggregate quarterfinal defeat against eventual champions Raja Casablanca.

Davids said Pirates' technical staff were going to study “some matches downloaded and some information from the analysts” on Al-Ittihad ahead of Sunday's clash (kickoff 6pm SA time).

“Definitely a better team so far, if you compare them to Saoura. So really a tough opponent we are going to face,” Bucs' coach said.

“What is familiar is that we play at the same stadium where we played Al Ahly Benghazi last season. So we know where we are going and the artificial pitch we're facing.