Metro FM deal marks DJ's biggest highlight

Lamiez's hustle finally pays off

Lamiez Holworthy’s addition to the new line-up at Metro FM is a dream come true which has been 11 years in the making.



The 28-year-old is having a self-care day in Cape Town that includes a spa treatment when we catch up over the phone. She deserves it after a busy Easter long weekend of DJing gigs and making her debut on Metro FM...