‘My parents are not allowed to buy food because they are black’: Minnie Dlamini on looting incidents

TV personality Minnie Dlamini has opened up about how the recent riots and looting incidents, that took place in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and other parts of the country, have negatively affected her family, mainly her parents who live in Durban.

After several days of riots and looting, many people have had to deal with the painful blow of losing their businesses, jobs and loved ones during the supposed “protests”.

While many celebrities such as Thuso Mbedu, Pearl Thusi, Ntsiki Mazwai and Andile Ncube lent their voices to point out possible solutions to end the unrest, some celebrities such as Dlamini revealed how badly their families were affected by the recent events.

Feeling heartbroken and helpless as she lives six hours away from Durban, the TV personality took to her Instagram stories and shared how her parents had run out of food and were not allowed entrance from their residential shop because they were black.