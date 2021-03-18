13-year-old author and activist Stacey Fru among 100 most influential young South Africans

Stacey Fru, a multiple award-winning 13-year-old author and activist, is the youngest person on a list of the 100 most influential young South Africans, released on Wednesday.

The list was put together by PR firm Avance Media.

The company said the 2020 list, which is focused on revealing the most hardworking youth, featured individuals who stood tall in their businesses and careers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The list ranks individuals from diverse industries and sectors including activists, speakers, entrepreneurs, musicians, media personalities and politicians.

Fru wrote her first book at the age of seven without telling her parents about her ambitions. In January last year she won a Global Child Prodigy Award in New Delhi, India, for her writing skills.

Fru has written books including Smelly Cats, Bob and the Snake, Smelly Cats on Vacation, Where’s Tammy and Tim’s Answer.