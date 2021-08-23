DJ Zinhle stressed yet excited about new reality show
Second pregnancy focus of revealing series
DJ Zinhle admits she is stressed out about sharing the journey of her second pregnancy with partner Bongani “Murdah Bongz” Mahosana from Black Motion in her new reality show.
DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected will premiere on BET Africa on September 18 and is scheduled to air for 13 episodes.
The reality show will focus on how Zinhle breaks news of her pregnancy to her loved ones while trying to function in the public eye without her fans and media noticing her growing bump.
“I’ve never wanted to do a reality TV show. However, this time around I wanted my pregnancy to be different. I wanted to enjoy it with those I love closely but still have the opportunity to share the experience with my fans later on,” Zinhle told Sowetan yesterday.
“I’m super excited to share my experience now and partnering with BET has allowed me some control in my own narrative. It gives everyone a closer look into who I am, as a businesswoman, mom and public figure, which I think my fans are going to appreciate.”
Zinhle will also tackle social and cultural pressure around marriage. The show will feature appearances by Zinhle’s close friends such as Pearl Thusi and Nomuzi Mabena.
“I have a lot of mixed emotions. I’m super stressed about opening my life to people in this way because it’s something that I have never done. However, I’m also excited about the opportunity to tell my own story in my own way and let people into my life in my own way,” Zinhle said.
“I will be letting people into my life so you can see my role as a mom and businesswoman plus who I am to my family, friends and colleagues. It’s a very close and intimate look at my life.
“So look out for a lot of emotion and information that you wouldn’t have gotten elsewhere because I don’t talk about my life that much. So there will be a lot of things that you start to understand about me that you maybe didn’t understand because you are so close to me.”
BET Africa has recently staged celebrity reality shows featuring Boity Thulo, Busiswa and Khanyi Mbau.
“This year, in celebration of trailblazing black women across the globe and at home, BET Africa is proud to showcase black girl magic with yet another female-led reality show. We are proud to share more of DJ Zinhle’s journey with viewers across the continent,” said Monde Twala, senior vice-president and general manager for editorial at ViacomCBS Networks Africa.
