DJ Zinhle stressed yet excited about new reality show

DJ Zinhle admits she is stressed out about sharing the journey of her second pregnancy with partner Bongani “Murdah Bongz” Mahosana from Black Motion in her new reality show.

DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected will premiere on BET Africa on September 18 and is scheduled to air for 13 episodes.

The reality show will focus on how Zinhle breaks news of her pregnancy to her loved ones while trying to function in the public eye without her fans and media noticing her growing bump.

“I’ve never wanted to do a reality TV show. However, this time around I wanted my pregnancy to be different. I wanted to enjoy it with those I love closely but still have the opportunity to share the experience with my fans later on,” Zinhle told Sowetan yesterday.

“I’m super excited to share my experience now and partnering with BET has allowed me some control in my own narrative. It gives everyone a closer look into who I am, as a businesswoman, mom and public figure, which I think my fans are going to appreciate.”