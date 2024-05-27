During her acting break, Nkosi welcomed her second baby with Dlamini.
Viewers weren’t the only ones shocked at Nkosi’s unveiling, the show’s detectives, J’Something, Skhumba Hlope and Somizi Mhlongo’s jaws dropped when she was unmasked. The only person she didn’t manage to fool was fellow KwaZulu-Natal homegirl Sithelo Shozi.
Jessica Nkosi on comeback trail after The Masked Singer SA stint
The actor hopes to play the role of a shady detective in a legal drama
Image: Supplied.
Having conquered The Masked Singer SA, Jessica Nkosi plans to make her acting comeback next after a two-year hiatus.
Nkosi, loved for her roles in The Queen, Lavish and Isibaya, was at the weekend unmasked as the mysterious celebrity behind the identity of "Ice Cream".
The 34-year-old star hopes to play next her ultimate dream character of a corrupt detective moonlighting as a good guy.
“Being on stage as the 'Ice Cream' and hearing the reception of the crowd sparked something inside of me. The audience lit up my passion for acting again. Even though I was singing, I was acting as well. I was acting the role of disguising who I was to everyone close to me for months,” she said.
“The only person who knew that I was the 'Ice Cream' was my husband [actor Ntokozo "TK" Dlamini]. He knew I’d say ‘yes’ because of how playful I am as a person and that such a show would suit me.
“We couldn’t even watch the show when friends were around because we thought our facial expressions would give it away that I was on the show. So, I’m glad he and I managed to keep this a secret.”
During her acting break, Nkosi welcomed her second baby with Dlamini.
“I’ve been on maternity leave and after this, I’m ready to get back into the swing of things. My foundation was and still is acting. I love acting and that’s what I’m known for, so I think I should come back,” she said.
“I’m going to listen to this demand [of a comeback] but the reason I was away was because I needed to be present for my second-born and focus on her. Now that she’s grown, I’m ready to come back… the time has arrived.
“I want to act a role I’ve never done. I’ve played a royal queen and an heiress from a corrupt dynasty, I’ve also been a rich mom but the character I’d like to embody is a detective in a legal drama. I’ve never seen a female take up the powerful role of an investigator who’s at the helm of the city’s corruption.
“This detective has to be ruthless and very influential, and manages to get away with being the city’s kingpin who can’t be touched by either the drug world or national force.”
Viewers weren’t the only ones shocked at Nkosi’s unveiling, the show’s detectives, J’Something, Skhumba Hlope and Somizi Mhlongo’s jaws dropped when she was unmasked. The only person she didn’t manage to fool was fellow KwaZulu-Natal homegirl Sithelo Shozi.
On the show, she performed Milkshake by Kelis and Flowers by Miley Cyrus. “I knew that out of all the detectives, Sithelo was going to notice it was me and she was the one who planted my identity to the other detective," Nkosi said.
"I love that I get to represent KZN and show the younger generation that branching out of the province to further your career is still the way to go based on my acting career. There’s more to discover, all they need to do is leave and chase their dream.”
Nkosi said motherhood has helped her structure her life more.
“As a person, I’ve become more stern and direct. I can’t be easily ‘paid’ anymore because I’ve learned how to be strict as a parent and I implement that in who I am as a brand. Parenthood has honed and defined my character traits and I love who I’ve become,” she said.
“I am my kids’ world. My eldest daughter always follows me around everywhere and loves matching my outfits with me. I realised that I’m the closest thing to a role model and I love that.”
