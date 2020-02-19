Pabee Moganedi speaks out about not feeling safe on set

Actress Pabee Moganedi no longer feels completely safe doing what she loves, and has spoken out about men in her work space lacking boundaries.

The actress shared her frustration on Twitter in a thread condemning male behaviour on set.

“It pains me deeply to think the place I feel most at home, the place where I do what I know and love best, is not and has not been a completely safe space for me as a woman.”

Pabee revealed that some male actors in the industry lack respect for female cast members.