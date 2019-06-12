Shwa attends the Mnet Magic in Motion Academy premiere

The red carpet was rolled out as graduates of M-Net’s Magic in Motion Academy premiered their two films. Shwa hates to crash young dreams, but eish, the films were lukewarm. At least the red carpet was star-studded and filled with dramatics.

SK playing with fire

So SK Khoza and his makwapheni Pabee Monagedi are ready to go public with their new-found romance? If you ask me, this is some toxic kinda love, shem.

The little foxy lady looked ready to snap every time SK wouldn’t give her some attention. Watch out for this one lover boy; she will chew you up and spit you out.

Young Stallion now on the trot

OMG! There were so many hunky young stallions there Shwa was dizzy. Nomzamo Mbatha’s younger brother Zamani Mbatha is all man now, looking all buff.

Mkhaba: a no no, guys

Sello Sebotsane and Saint Seseli came out to play with their Ayepyep mkhabas leading the way. Time to hit the gym madalas.

Lets get back to blonde

Dear Nomuzi Mabena: Shwa loved your blonde hair transformation two weeks ago. This Real Housewife of Joburg blanket on your head is so not a vibe, auntie.

Ngcukana's no rough rider

Shwa thought Schumacher from The Queen was a drama queen, but the actor behind him, Vuyo Ngcukana, takes the Oscar. His feathers were ruffled when the usher refused him to occupy a reserved VIP seat. He eventually got his way.

Hail! My cutie pie

Sandile Mahlangu is such a cutie pie. Shwa is ready to christen him and welcome him to the industry.