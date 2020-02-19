Tebogo Tlolane happy at Maritzburg United

Tebogo Tlolane has attributed his early resurgence at Maritzburg United to the relationship he shares with coach Eric Tinkler, having worked under him previously at Chippa United.

Tlolane secured a six-month loan move to the Team of Choice in January from Orlando Pirates. The versatile player has since made five appearances for Maritzburg.

"I worked with coach Eric before and I always had an eye for this team from the time Fortune [Makaringe] and [Siphesihle] Ndlovu were still playing here [at Maritzburg].

"When I was given a chance to come here, I was very happy and it was a very easy decision to make. I didn't think twice."