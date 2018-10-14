FILM REVIEW | Baby Mamas tells of motherhood joy, pain

Former child stars Stephina Zwane and Salamina Mosese have made a solid debut on the big screen with glossy romantic drama Baby Mamas.

The film, released via the pair's production company Sorele Media, explores the many dynamics of being a baby mama.

With an ensemble female cast of Mosese, Thembisa Mdoda, Dineo Ranaka and Kay Smith, with Zwane helming the picture as a first-time feature director, it makes a strong case for sisterhood.

The first half belongs to relatively unknown Smith, who plays the sweet and naive Chantel. She steals every frame as she prepares to be a first-time mom with her squad taking her through the different phases of being a baby mama.

The dialogue between her and her half-witted baby daddy Keenan (Donovan Pietersen) are hilarious and heart-warming.

While many actors would have undoubtedly opted to overdramatise the character, especially given the written material, the genius of Smith's portrayal is that she internalises everything.

Her moving performance heavily relies on her saucer eyes as you see how terrified, yet excited, she is about being a first-time mom. She doesn't tell you, she shows you.

The second half of the film belongs to Ranaka's unhinged character Joy.

Ranaka in one pivotal scene loses all her marbles; using every ounce in her to show you how baby mama drama can drive you up against the wall.