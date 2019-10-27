SK Khoza on embracing your scars
Actor SK Khoza has some words of wisdom to share with fans.
The star took to Instagram to share a topless snap of himself.
And, you're forgiven for noticing that chiseled body before anything else because it's hard to ignore.
However, SK has a deeper message attached to this post.
He wants to remind fans to embrace your scars as a remembrance of the hardships you've overcome.
“Be proud of all the scars on your body, each one tells your story and holds a lifetime’s worth of lessons," he said.
Fellow actor Matli Mohapeloa echoed the sentiments and added to it.
"It also means whatever tried to harm you failed," he said.