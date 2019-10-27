SK Khoza on embracing your scars

Pic of The Day

By Karishma Thakurdin - 27 October 2019 - 09:33
SK Khoza is out here dropping pearls of wisdom.
Image: Instagram/SK Khoza

Actor SK Khoza has some words of wisdom to share with fans. 

The star took to Instagram to share a topless snap of himself. 

And, you're forgiven for noticing that chiseled body before anything else because it's hard to ignore. 

However, SK has a deeper message attached to this post. 

He wants to remind fans to embrace your scars as a remembrance of the hardships you've overcome. 

“Be proud of all the scars on your body, each one tells your story and holds a lifetime’s worth of lessons," he said. 

Fellow actor Matli Mohapeloa echoed the sentiments and added to it.

"It also means whatever tried to harm you failed," he said. 

