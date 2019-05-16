Daring mission to retrieve Lily miners

A large group of former Lily Mine workers have gone underground to search for three colleagues who have been trapped since 2016.

At least 30 of the more than 1,000 former employees who have been camping at the mine outside Barberton in Mpumalanga, went underground yesterday, saying they were willing to risk their lives in their quest to find the trio.

Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyirenda have been buried underground following an accident that swallowed a container they were working from on February 5 2016.

Search and rescue missions were suspended after weeks due to safety issues.

"We have waited for three years thinking the mine is going to be reopened and we will get our brother and sisters [to the surface] but these mine owners don't want [to reopen]," said mine worker Skhumbuzo Mbandze.

"The department of mineral resources (DMR) has also let us down by not forcing these people to reopen the mine as they promised.