Terry Pheto plotting more success

Our December cover star is none other than superstar, Terry Pheto. The year 2019 has been particularly big for the actress, as she's continued her winning streak, picking up international awards and endorsements.

In her latest campaign, she has teamed up with legendary Swiss luxury timepiece brand Longines for a partnership that's the first of its kind in Africa.

2019 was - a year of growth and revelation. It was challenging, but it was also an incredible year. The year was elegantly put together.

The person I most admire is - my mother. She's the epitome to strength and grace.

My greatest extravagance is - travel, there's no greater teacher.

My current state of mind is - gratitude. I'm grateful for all my blessings and lessons in life.

The qualities I most value in my friends are - honesty, respect.