IN PICTURES | Inside Terry Pheto's magical holiday in Paris

Terry Pheto seems to definitely be living her best life. Not only did she recently make history by being Africa’s first female ambassador for luxury Swiss watchmaker Longines, but she has also been serving us serious looks while in Europe.

After attending some events for the brand the actress is now treating herself to a well deserved vacation.

The actress and businesswoman makes securing the bag and travelling the world look so easy and we can't help but stan!

So if you're having a rough day, here are some snaps that will remind you that anything is possible, even if you are a girl from Evaton township.