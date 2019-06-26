S Mag

IN PICTURES | Inside Terry Pheto's magical holiday in Paris

By Tswelopele Maputla - 26 June 2019 - 00:00
Actress Terry Pheto
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Terry Pheto seems to definitely be living her best life.  Not only did she recently make history by being Africa’s first female ambassador for luxury Swiss watchmaker Longines, but she has also been serving us serious looks while in Europe.

After attending some events for the brand the actress is now treating herself to a well deserved vacation.

The actress and businesswoman makes securing the bag and travelling the world look so easy and we can't help but stan! 

So if you're having a rough day, here are some snaps that will remind you that anything is possible, even if you are a girl from Evaton township.

Here are five of our favourite snaps she's shared: 

 You know what they say about money…it never sleeps! Before chasing the sun by herself, Terry attended the Longines Record Collection Celebration where she met fellow Longines ambassador and Malaysian singer Daiyan Trisha. The two spoke highly of each other and are set to meet again in South Africa or Los Angeles. 

The actress set her inner child free and still looked chic when she enjoyed herself on a swing.  She obviously showed off her new brand's timepiece. All in a day's work then!

Terry attended Prix de Diane, one of Europe's most prestigious horse racing events draped in a Gert-Johan Coetzee number. This black and white gown fit like a glove, and she looked super classy.

Levels.

We love a cheeky caption, so when all Terry wrote was "Levels", we felt that. The star wined and dined at one of Cannes most luxurious hotels and she deserves nothing short of that.  

What's a summer vacay without a saucy poolside picture?! We don't think Monaco was ever ready for Terry!

