Xhosa language boxing film to vie for Oscar honours

Auteur Jahmil XT Qubeka's boxing film, Knuckle City, has officially been selected to represent South Africa at the 92nd Academy Awards.

As SowetanLIVE first reported on Monday, the move was inevitable following its positive debut at the Toronto International Film Festival at the weekend.The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) on Tuesday made the announcement that it will compete for SA in the coveted Best International Feature Film (formerly Best Foreign Language Film) category at the 2020 Oscars.

Five other local films that were in contention are Flatland, Racheltjie De Beer, Poppie Nongena, Back of the Moon and Moffie.

“What an amazing journey Knuckle City has had thus far, the film is as hard-hitting as its title suggests,” said NFVF CEO, Makhosazana Khanyile.

“It's quintessentially South African but also a very universal tale and touches on so many themes making it dark and relatable all at once.

“I think Jahmil is a fearless storyteller and we wish this film the very best as it competes on an international scale.”

The NFVF first made the call to local film producers to submit their work for consideration in August. They were screened by 14 jury members, including actress Terry Pheto, picked from the creative industry.