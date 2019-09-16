Mzansi stars bring style to the polo

Mzansi stars showed off their spring polo match style on Saturday afternoon at the Nedbank International Polo at Inanda Club, in Johannesburg.

The theme for this year was “pattern perfect”, with A-listers such as Terry Pheto and Kgomotso Christopher opting for relaxed fits and African prints. Pheto stunned in Rich Factory palazzo trousers styled with a matching crop top.

Her BFF and Isibya actress Mampho Brescia flaunted some sexy leg in set-piece.

“The theme was ‘pattern perfect’ and I immediately knew I wanted an African print-inspired outfit,” Pheto told Sowetan.

“I wore an African print two piece with green accent to compliment the Nedbank colour.”

Actor Thapelo Mokoena and wife Lesego-Tshepang Mokoena brought a pop of colour in orange.