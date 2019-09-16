Mzansi stars bring style to the polo
Mzansi stars showed off their spring polo match style on Saturday afternoon at the Nedbank International Polo at Inanda Club, in Johannesburg.
The theme for this year was “pattern perfect”, with A-listers such as Terry Pheto and Kgomotso Christopher opting for relaxed fits and African prints. Pheto stunned in Rich Factory palazzo trousers styled with a matching crop top.
Her BFF and Isibya actress Mampho Brescia flaunted some sexy leg in set-piece.
“The theme was ‘pattern perfect’ and I immediately knew I wanted an African print-inspired outfit,” Pheto told Sowetan.
“I wore an African print two piece with green accent to compliment the Nedbank colour.”
Actor Thapelo Mokoena and wife Lesego-Tshepang Mokoena brought a pop of colour in orange.
You can never go wrong with a pop of colour... it's Spring afterall. 🧡🙂#NedbankIntlPolo #PatternPerfect #NewNobility pic.twitter.com/ruh1CFw4UN— Nedbank International Polo (@NedbankIntlPolo) September 14, 2019
Generations: The Legacy starlet Celeste Khumalo kept it simple and elegant in a monochrome number.
For Scandal! actress Christopher, her Mimispunk geometric print mini dress was a last minute sartorial choice as she only found out about the event on Thursday.
“The was no inspiration behind the dress, as it wasn’t made for the event, but I felt the style of it would match the playful and laid back vibe of the Polo,” Christopher explained.
“My favourite part of the day was catching up with industry friends and colleagues I haven’t seen in ages. It was the perfect setting with beautiful weather, very chilled vibe and great company.”
Other stars to grace the polo included Thando Thabethe, Kefilwe Mabote, Sarah Langa, Thando Hopa, Penny Lebyane, Blue Mbombo, Lunga Shabalala, Enhle Mbali Maphumulo, TT Mbha and Melody Molale.
