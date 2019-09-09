Terry Pheto scoops yet another acting gong

Acclaimed South African actress Terry Pheto has received more international accolades for the film Faces.

Born in Evaton, in the Vaal, the actress won the Best Actress Award at the 5th annual British Urban Film Festival (BUFF) Awards in London on Saturday.

Directed by Nigerian-born Joseph Adesunloye, Faces also won the Best Feature Film Award.

Pheto, who portrays the lead role of Aisha in the film, is understandably excited at the international gong.

"It is exciting to wake up to such great news.

"I am excited about this achievement and I thank all the people who support me and my work," Pheto said.

"There is nothing more inspiring than knowing that people are watching your work and they feel that you deserve acknowledgement.