Celebs build buffers for rainy, wet days

Celebrity status comes with fame and sometimes fortune. More of Mzansi's well-known celebrities have looked at ways to build reserves for rainy days as stories of some of them dying as paupers have hogged the headlines in recent years.

Some of the leading celebs who also have interests in business are actresses Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong, Enhle Maphumulo and Mampho Brescia.

Koetle-Nyokong plays the role of the loud Dintle on the e.tv soapie Scandal!, while off set she runs a restaurant business and is a mother and wife.

The 30-year-old from Bloemfontein owns the Gorge Grab n Go Cafe franchise based at the Gautrain station in Sandton. She recently opened a new one in Kramerville, Sandton, as a gift to herself when she turned 30.