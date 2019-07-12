Terry Pheto bags another international award nomination
Terry Pheto is on a winning streak and we’re here for it! The stellar actress just added British Urban Film Festival Awards (BUFF) nominee to her already polished résumé.
The nomination is under the Best Actress category for her lead role in the feature film Faces. The film was shot in London and follows four characters whose lives begin to unravel.
Faces had its world premier on South African soil at the 39th Durban International Film Festival last year.
“It’s always great to work with incredible actors and talented film makers from all parts of the world. I don’t take it for granted what a privilege it is to grow my global footprint with such amazing story tellers,” Terry said in a statement ahead of the film’s premier.
Now, almost a year after its first screening, the cast and crew are celebrating a total of three nominations from the BUFF awards.
Congratulations to my screen husband @aki_oooo and my director @jadesunloye! #Buff2019 @FacesMovieUK pic.twitter.com/XGeoSEkR8o— Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) July 11, 2019
Terry’s on-screen husband, Aki Omoshaybi is nominated under the best actor category while the British-Nigerian director, Joseph a. Adesunloye is up for the Best Feature Film Award.
Terry is no stranger to international awards. The star bagged the Best Supporting Actress award at the prestigious UK National Film Awards in 2017 for her role in the film A United Kingdom. She also won Best Actress - TV or Drama in the same year for her portrayal as the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in the BET series Madiba. We have to stan her consistency and global stardom!