Celeste much more than a pretty face

Actress Celeste Khumalo's The Queen comeback has been nothing short of explosive and viewers are in for even more tantalising treats.

After almost a year being off screen, the 25-year-old starlet is back to wreak havoc on the Mzansi Magic telenovela as Shaka's (Sthembiso "SK" Khoza) devious baby mama Linda.

Fans of the show have already witnessed Linda shake up Shaka's world with the introduction of her new man Miguel (Wilson Shaddai). But that was only the tip of the iceberg. Next week the courtship will heat up as Linda gets what she has always wanted and Shaka puts a ring on it.

Khumalo promises viewers a roller coaster quickie wedding full of romance, drama and suspense.

"I think it's one of those weddings that you never get to see on TV. It's explosive and jam-packed. Every lead actor on the show is going to be involved with all their different personalities in the same room," she teases.

"I like seeing all my heroes in one room and doing what they do best and learning from them."

The statuesque former Miss SA Teen, with her glowing complexion and come-hither gaze, says she's nothing like her conniving on-screen persona.

Happily in a relationship, Khumalo says that when she decides to settle down she will opt for a more cosy and simple nuptial. In fact, when asked by Time Out if she would ever consider an over-the-top shindig like Linda's, her reply is a big fat "hell no".

"While filming I remember just saying to SK that weddings are so much work," she recalls.