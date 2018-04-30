SK Khoza tells us what he sleeps in and who has the better abs between him and Abdul
1. What’s the first thing you do in the morning? I go straight to the toilet.
2. What would you never be caught wearing in public? Ibheshu. I’d rock umblaselo
3. You’re on death row. What’s your last meal? Mogodu and pap. No doubt.
4. If you had to change your name, what would your new name be, and why would you choose it? I love my name, which means “promise”, mainly because it has a beautiful story to it. My mom promised my father more children.
5. Is mayonnaise and baked beans a salad? If you grew up in the township, it definitely is, but you have to add viennas.
6. Do you get used to being a celebrity? I don’t think I’m a celebrity.
7. If you could be any animal in the world, which one would you be? A black panther. I have a tattoo on my left arm. I have always been a black panther.
8. What do you sleep in? Naked. Even in winter.
9. Would you be willing to eat three Parktown prawns for R50 000? Yeah.
10. What did you want to be when you were growing up? A cop.
11. The best part about being SK is…? I get to break away from my real life. I get to be a different person on set.
12. What’s one thing you’ve done this year that you’ve never done before? I stood up to an owner of an establishment because he wasn’t treating me the way that he should have. I was his guest but I felt like he wasn’t treating me that way. For the first time I didn’t do it via my manager: I actually was the one that said it.
13. You have a yacht: what is its name? Larni. Meaning I’m the one who is larney.
14. Favourite item in your wardrobe? My green and white Puma sneakers.
15. Do you ever leave the house without underwear? Yes. Like right now.
16. Who has the better abs: you or your brother Abdul? My brother, definitely.
17. You wake up as a crayon. What colour are you? Red. Bright red.
18. Which question do you hate to answer? Where do you see yourself in five years?
19. Gqom, house, or kwaito? Eish... can I take two? No? Kwaito.
20. What is your favourite word? Spontaneity.