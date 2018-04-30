SK Khoza tells us what he sleeps in and who has the better abs between him and Abdul

1. What’s the first thing you do in the morning? I go straight to the toilet.

2. What would you never be caught wearing in public? Ibheshu. I’d rock umblaselo

3. You’re on death row. What’s your last meal? Mogodu and pap. No doubt.

4. If you had to change your name, what would your new name be, and why would you choose it? I love my name, which means “promise”, mainly because it has a beautiful story to it. My mom promised my father more children.

5. Is mayonnaise and baked beans a salad? If you grew up in the township, it definitely is, but you have to add viennas.

6. Do you get used to being a celebrity? I don’t think I’m a celebrity.

7. If you could be any animal in the world, which one would you be? A black panther. I have a tattoo on my left arm. I have always been a black panther.

8. What do you sleep in? Naked. Even in winter.

9. Would you be willing to eat three Parktown prawns for R50 000? Yeah.

10. What did you want to be when you were growing up? A cop.