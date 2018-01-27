Role on Ikhaya a major coup for petite Amanda

Actress Amanda Manku was worried that her age might cost her a role on Mzansi Magic's new Monday night drama series Ikhaya.

The 26-year-old Limpopo-born actress, who got her first acting break on SABC1 soap Skeem Saam, says she was worried that her age and looks might not be what casting directors were looking for.

"This audition, I was very skeptical because Mosima is 17 years old and I am 26 so I had a worry of the whole age barrier thing and as an actress you want to be able to move between different characters, that is why I had to challenge myself," she said.

Ikhaya, which features a number of respected industry greats including Mike Mvelase, Mpho Molepo, Aubrey Makola and Laki Khoza, is in its third week on Mzansi Magic. It is about a man whose secret threatens to tear two families apart.

"People are loving Ikhaya as a whole. When you work on something that is as hectic as Ikhaya, people see and they appreciate it. Ikhaya is a story which affects everyone. If you were not in this situation before, then you know someone who has [been]," she says.

Manku doubles as one of the post-production editors on Skeem Saam. Even though her character on the show disappeared without much indication of a return, she says Lizzy Thobakgale is not gone for good.

"Skeem Saam was my first acting job so it's very close to home but I also enjoy working on Ikhaya. I never said I left Skeem Saam," she says.

The talented star is also a sports presenter on SuperSport, a path she says she is inspired to take further and grow as a continental sports anchor.

"I have so much that I want to achieve. I would like to work a lot more continentally in Africa. If I can find myself working on a continental platform in sports, that is my medium-term goal. One thing about me is that I like to dream a lot.

"I've always dreamt of being on this platform and now that I am on this platform, I dream of something bigger."

She says she looks up to sports anchor Carol Tshabalala.

"There is so much that she went through and I had the privilege to work with her and understand some of the challenges, which are similar to us as female sports people" she says.

Manku, who prefers to keep her private life away from the spotlight, is a new mother, with a two-month-old baby.

"I am enjoying it so much that even those little things that mothers complain about I just love doing," she says.